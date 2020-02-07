Positive about Indo-US relations, says Donald Trump as new envoy takes charge

india

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States presented his credentials to President Donald Trump on Thursday. In the brief meeting that followed, President Trump welcomed Sandhu - a veteran of India-US ties with experience of dealing with the relationship spanning decades - to Washington DC and wished him success.

President Trump was very positive about Indo-US relations in the run-up to his visit to India. President Trump’s visit is expected to be anywhere between 23 and 27 Feb, with an event in Ahmedabad. There has, however, not been any confirmation of the dates yet.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy said President Trump had fondly recalled during his conversation with Taranjit Singh Sandhu his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their several interactions. Sandhu spoke about PM Modi’s vision and guidance that had helped move relations between the two countries towards greater strategic convergence.

Sandhu, one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, has had two stints in the United States. He was the Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017. Earlier, he was First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York from July 2005 to February 2009.

An alumnus of St. Stephens’ College and Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu was born in a family of educationists. His father, Late Sardar Bishan Singh Samundri was the founder vice chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar.

There is, however, a little-known facet of Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He also inherits a rich Sikh legacy.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s grandfather Late Sardar Teja Singh Samundri was an Akali icon leader, founded the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, or SGPC, and played an important role in the gurdwara reform movement.

Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, who was also a freedom fighter, died in Lahore jail in 1926.

It was to honour the key role that Sardar Teja Singh Samundri had played for the community that the building that houses the SGPC headquarters was named in his honour. Teja Singh Samundri Hall is the only building in the Golden Temple’s Darbar Sahib complex that has been named after a Sikh leader. The other buildings in the complex are named after Sikh gurus.