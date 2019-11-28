News updates from Hindustan Times: Posters of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra project him as future Chief minister and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Posters of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra project him as future Chief minister

A poster projecting prodigal NCP leader Ajit Pawar as future chief minister of Maharashtra cropped up in his home constituency Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday.

Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of BJP MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned its controversial MP Pragya Thakur’s for her remarks on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and barred her from attending the regular meeting for party MPs for the rest of the winter session, BJP working president JP Nadda has said, according to news agency ANI.

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as CM at venue where Shiv Sena was founded: 10 points

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. The ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray founded the Sena in 1966.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to set up university named after Jat king in Aligarh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will set up a state university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had donated land for the construction of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and BJP leaders had earlier raised a demand that the AMU be renamed after the Jat king.

‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah

For all his success across formats, Jasprit Bumrah’s action is not conventional - there is hop, a skip, a trundle to the stumps and then he hurls the ball across to the batsman. This has given him massive success his career so far, but then, the action also took a toll on his body. He is out of action with a back injury. Speaking about his action, former Indian captain Kapil Dev stressed on the importance of having a sound technique and how this, plays a pivotal role in the careers of players.

Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

Amitabh Bachchan, who travelled by car to Manali to join the shooting of Brahmastra, wrote on his blog that his body is sending him signals to retire after the long car ride. The actor will be joining Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama.

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs show how to sport the glam silk slip dress

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is apparently starting her own vegan restaurant in Mumbai soon, took some time off and went for a dinner date with her friend, singer Kanika Kapoor on Saturday. While Kanika looked her usual stunning self, Mira, who has really started to flaunt her personal style, donned on a dress that was absolutely gorgeous.

