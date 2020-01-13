News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Premeditated attack’: JNU professors tell Delhi HC seeking notice to Google, WhatsApp and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

‘Premeditated attack’: JNU professors tell Delhi HC seeking notice to Google, WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Google, WhatsApp and Apple on a plea by three teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who had moved court on Friday seeking directions to the city police, and the three internet companies to preserve all the relevant material, data, information and evidence related to the violence that took place at the university campus on January 5.

Read full story here.

For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template

The Supreme Court on Monday gave three weeks to all the lawyers for finalisation of issues relating to Sabarimala and other matters.

Read full story here.

‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre

The Shiv Sena has a suggestion for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on how to tackle the tukde-tukde gang, which it says wants to divide the country.

Read full story here.

Delhi High Court notice to Google, Apple and WhatsApp on petition to preserve data on January 5 violence in JNU

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to internet companies Apple, Google and WhatsApp on petitions of three professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The professors had approached the court on Friday seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on JNU campus.

Read full story here.

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya trains with Team India, helps injured security guard

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen bowling under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Read full story here.

Mylo leather, Microsilk, Dry Indigo fabric: Here are 5 ways technology is changing fashion

When talking about what to wear to the next big event, the one thing that we don’t usually ponder upon much is technology. But think again, fashion and technology have effectively co-existed for a long time.

Read full story here.

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit could result in loss of brands, reduced visibility: report

Top brands could be looking to reduce Deepika Padukone’s visibility after her appearance in support of JNU students, ahead of the release of her latest film, Chhapaak.

Read full story here.