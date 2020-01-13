e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template

For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template

The court had, in November last year, asked a larger bench to re-examine various religious issues.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:04 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Devotees throng the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers, at Sabarimala in Kerala on December 31, 2019.
Devotees throng the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers, at Sabarimala in Kerala on December 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday gave three weeks to all the lawyers for finalisation of issues relating to Sabarimala and other matters. The order was given by the nine-judge bench which was led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, and included Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, Abdul Mazeer, Sudhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The lawyers will meet on January 17 after the court’s order today.

Also read: Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas on Sabarimala from today

As soon as the bench assembled for the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) made it clear, “We are not hearing review petitions, we are only hearing the seven questions referred to larger bench by the five-judge bench.”

There are more than 50 review petitions, which had challenged the judgement of the Supreme Court allowing the entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The CJI said that the bench is thinking of listing all petitions including entry of Muslim women to mosques, female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Borah and entry of Parsi women to fire place.

“All these matters will be heard by this bench after fine tuning of issues,” CJI Bobde said.

He also asked the lawyers to discuss amongst themselves on the issues they will argue on, citing the Ayodhya case where the counsels had done so. “Senior Advocates Rajeev Dhavan and Vaidyanathan had done a great job of this in the Ayodhya matter and we must follow suit,” the CJI said.

The court had, in November last year, asked a larger bench to re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The five-judge bench by a 3:2 split decision had said that certain larger constitutional questions had to be settled before ruling on the review plea. It had framed seven such questions and referred the matter to larger bench.

In its 2018 Sabarimala judgement, the court upheld the right to equality of worship which triggered protests in Kerala, where traditionalists contend that the entry of female worshippers of child-bearing age into the sanctum sanctorum in Sabarimala is sacrilege because Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity, is celibate.

tags
top news
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news