SC to hear curative petitions of 2 Delhi gangrape case convicts on Tuesday

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 15:15 IST

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan on January 14 will hear curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Delhi gang rape case of 2012, PTI reported.

The curative pleas were filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32) in the top court on Thursday. Two other convicts on death row convicts in the case, Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) have not filed curative petitions.

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges. It is the last and final legal remedy available to a death-row convict.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had issued death warrants against the four convicts and set January 22 as the date for their hangings at 7 am in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In his curative petition Vinay Sharma said that the collective conscience of society to send a person to gallows was erroneous.

The convicts were given two weeks’ time to file both curative and mercy petitions.

The four were among six people who gang-raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi before throwing her out on the road. She died on December 29 in a Singapore hospital.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence awarded to them by a trial court and endorsed by the Delhi High Court.

Out of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail while a juvenile was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

On July 9, 2018, the apex court had dismissed the review pleas filed by three of the convicts in the case, saying no grounds had been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict