Delhi gang rape case: UP hangman on standby for execution of convicts

UP prison authorities kept Pawan Kumar, a hangmen from Meerut, on standby after a request from Tihar jail officials last month.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The four death row prisoners are to be hanged on January 22.
The four death row prisoners are to be hanged on January 22.(PTI FIle Photo)
         

Pawan Kumar, 55, a hangman from Uttar Pradesh, has been kept on standby for hanging the four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case after a Delhi court on Tuesday issued their death warrants, UP prison officials said.

The court has fixed January 22 as the day for the hangings.

Director general of UP Prison Administration and Reforms, Anand Kumar said, “We kept Pawan Kumar, a hangmen from Meerut, on standby since we had received a request from Tihar jail officials on December 9, 2019. We have not received any fresh request after issuance of the death warrant. Pawan will be sent for the execution if he is needed.”

Anand Kumar said the state prison administration has another hangman named Ahmadullah in Lucknow district jail but he is indisposed.

The UP hangmen came in the limelight after issuance of the death warrant to the 2012 Delhi gang rape convicts.

Earlier, Tihar jail authorities had written to UP prison authorities seeking services of two hangmen of the state. The letter mentioned that the two hangmen’s services could be required, as some convicts in Tihar jail, who were awarded capital punishment, had exhausted their legal and constitutional remedies, and were now to be hanged.

Pawan Kumar, speaking to media persons earlier, had said, “I am prepared to carry out the execution if I am asked to.”

His father and grandfather were also hangmen. He claims to have assisted his grandfather in executions but hasn’t yet carried out one by himself.

In September 2013, a trial court in Delhi convicted four men raping a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus while she was on her way back home on December 16, 2012. She later died of her injuries but the brutal gang rape sparked nationwide fury that led to a new legislation to deal with such heinous crimes. Of the six accused, one was a minor, who was sent to a rehabilitation centre and another, Ram Singh who was the driver of the bus, committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial.

