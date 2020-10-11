News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:22 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches

The Indian railways is working on a plan to upgrade all its trains capable of running at a maximum speed of 130 kmph and beyond with special air-conditioned coaches in a bid to upgrade its high speed network, the railway ministry said on Sunday. Read more

Bihar polls: Congress forms 6 panels, Surjewala to head election coordination committee

The Congress has formed six poll committees for the Bihar assembly elections slated for October and November this year, news agency ANI reported on Sunday and added that the party’s election coordination committee will be headed by national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Read more

PM Modi chats with Uttarakhand villager, tells him why he’s lucky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the Uttarakhand government to promote homestays in a big way in the Himalayan state and sought development of a website with their photographs, phone numbers, booking details, information on food availability to make it easy for pilgrims and tourists to book a homestay, unleashing the sector’s full potential. Read more

‘Do not compare crimes committed in Hathras and Karauli’: Congress’ Singhvi targets BJP

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and Rajasthan’s Karauli cannot be compared because the government in Rajasthan did not prevent politicians and journalists from other parties were not prevented from meeting the family of the victim. Read more

IPL 2020: Dejected KL Rahul has ‘no answers’ after KXIP’s 2-run loss to KKR

Kings XI Punjab went through yet another unfortunate loss in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Chasing a 165-run target, skipper KL Rahul and Myanak Agarwal went off to an outstanding start. Read more

Natasa Stankovic wishes Hardik Pandya a happy birthday with unseen romantic photos, video with son Agastya

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic wished her fiance, cricketer Hardik Pandya, on his birthday with an adorable Instagram post. She also shared never-seen-before photos of them and a video of him with their son, Agastya. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 or 12 Mini: Price, specs, design, features and other rumours till date

Apple will probably launch it new iPhones on October 13 and this time there might be four models falling under the rumoured iPhone 12 series. While two of them could be under the iPhone 12 series, two others could be under iPhone 12 Pro series. Read more

Artist shares pics of incredible pencil tip sculpture of Sonu Sood, actor retweets

Sonu Sood has won netizens over for going above and beyond to help people who asked for it, especially during the lockdown. He still continues to assist many people who reach out to him. Read more

Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday. Read more