Bihar assembly election 2020: Congress forms 6 panels, Surjewala to head election coordination committee

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:49 IST

The Congress has formed six poll committees for the Bihar assembly elections slated for October and November this year, news agency ANI reported on Sunday and added that the party’s election coordination committee will be headed by national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress is fighting the Bihar polls in alliance with five more parties of the ‘mahagathbandhan’- the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India(Marxist-Leninist). The seat share deal, however, has not been announced yet.

On Saturday, Congress released a list of 30 star campaigners who will lead the party’s rallies in the poll-bound state. Party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among the top picks.

The grand old party is yet to release its poll manifesto which is likely to focus on migrants and the job crisis. According to people familiar with the development, the Congress may promise a control room and facilitation centre in every state for migrant workers to avoid a lockdown-like crisis, the filling up of all government vacancies in 18 months, and the strict implementation of minimum support prices (MSP).

Its “Parivartan Patra” (document for change) will also talk about equal pay for equal work, increase in employment opportunities, improving law-and-order, bringing industry back on track, and providing fair prices for crops to farmers, the party’s manifesto committee chairman Anand Mahadev said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kicked off its poll campaign with party chief JP Nadda holding rallies in the state on Sunday. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar for changing the political course in the state. The party is also holding rounds of poll meets in Delhi as well as Bihar for zeroing in on candidate list and the way forward.

In the first poll exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic, 243-seat Bihar assembly goes to polls in three phases starting October 28. The second and third phases of voting will be conducted on November 3 and November 7 while results will be declared on November 10.