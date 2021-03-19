News updates from HT: Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in temperature and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected over the western Himalayan region due to a fresh Western Disturbance between March 21 and 24. Read more

Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid cases by April: Govt | 10 points

With the present positivity rate, Maharashtra's active Covid-19 caseload may reach the three lakh-mark by the first week of April, Maharashtra health secretary Pradeep Vyas said on Thursday, as the state breached all past records. Read more

Delhi AQI remains very poor due to dust from dry regions

Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Friday morning due to dust transported from dry regions. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 309. Read more

Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission to send astronauts to moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) on Friday announced that it successfully completed Green Run testing of the core stage of Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the largest rocket element it has ever built. Read more

Former India cricketers slam third umpire's decision against Suryakumar Yadav due to 'soft signal' rule

Indian made a terrific comeback in the series as they defeated England by 8 runs in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to level the series 2-2. Read more

Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan come together to celebrate Nikhil Nanda's birthday. See pics

Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and a video from cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebrations on Thursday. The party seemed to have been organised in Delhi where Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also present. Read more

Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh

Picking bridesmaids outfits is not that simple anymore. Your outfit has to be fun and peppy with some funky colours and gorgeous embroidery. The list is getting too long for you? Don't worry, Alia Bhatt is teaching us how to check all the boxes. Read more

Sir David Attenborough’s reassuring reply to 4-year-old boy wins Twitter

Sir David Attenborough’s reassuring reply to a 4-year-old boy has now won people over. The worried kid asked the naturalist if humans will ever go extinct, just like the dinosaurs did. Read more

Watch | Bengal polls: Dharmendra Pradhan urges EC to deploy paramilitary force