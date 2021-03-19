Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh
- For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt opted to wear a stunning brick brown butterfly blouse and teamed it with a tulle lehenga and dupatta. She was the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever.
Picking bridesmaids outfits is not that simple anymore. Your outfit has to be fun and peppy with some funky colours and gorgeous embroidery. The list is getting too long for you? Don't worry, Alia Bhatt is teaching us how to check all the boxes. The actor attended one of her close friend's wedding and saying that she looked like a dream at all the events would be an understatement.
For one of the events, Alia wore a stunning brick brown coloured lehenga-choli set. Her outfit featured a strap blouse that was made in the shape of a butterfly and was embellished using pearls, reflective sequins, glass beads and glass cut details. The flowy lehenga was made out of tulle and the large neon flower motif made from embellished glass cut beads and sequins added more character to the look.
Alia completed her attire by carrying a matching tulle dupatta that was also adorned with sequins and mirror acrylics. To accessorise her look, the Kalank actor opted for a pair of heavy jhumkas and teamed it with a matching maang tikka. She was also seen rocking a pair of sunnies at the event. The 28-year-old topped off the look by tying her hair in a messy low bun.
If you also love the look as much as we do and would like to bookmark it for the upcoming wedding in your circle, let us tell you a little more about it. The set is from the shelves of the brand Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika and is worth ₹1,06,400.
For another wedding function, the actor had donned a beautiful saree and looked absolutely mesmerising in it. Check it out:
What do you think of this outfit?
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her upcoming releases which include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR.
