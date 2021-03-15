Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Here's why she is our go-to for all things fashion
- Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actor, who is one of the most fashionable celebrities has a style sense that a lot of people look up to. From gowns to bikinis and lehengas, there is nothing that the stunner cannot rock. Check out some of her most fabulous looks with us:
Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with the film Student Of The Year along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Since then, the actor has worked in some critically acclaimed films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and the list goes on and on. That is not all, she can also sing and has some killer moves. Alia is ringing in her 28th birthday today (March 15, 2021) and in order to celebrate this day, we are taking a trip down memory lane to reminisce some of her most stunning sartorial moments.
When it comes to her looks in movies, Alia has already played the character of couture brand obsessed Shanaya, who is always in high-end clothing with matching bags, living her best life in Student Of The Year. She has also beautifully embodied the Indian woman's fashion from 1960s and 70s in the film Raazi and just like most of us, she has also been obsessed with 'Kareena wala designer lehenga' in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
However, when it comes to Alia's off-duty style, the actor is more inclined towards relaxed comfy clothes which mostly includes athleisure. If you pick recent airport looks of her, you will see the actor wearing neon co-ord athleisure sets. She is also often spotted in Mumbai wearing shorts and basic T-shirts giving a very girl-next-door vibe which most people relate to. That is why Alia is one of the most looked upon fashionista in Bollywood. You can also see the actor wearing some of the most summery and breezy dresses time and again and every time she steps out in one, we end up falling in love with her sartorial sense all over again.
That is not all, Alia also creates magic when she steps out in ethnic attires. The actor is currently in Jaipur attending one of her friend's wedding and taking on the bridesmaids duty while looking stunning in a bright pink saree. She always manages to look ethereal whenever it comes to wearing traditional clothes. Check out some of her looks that we have bookmarked for the upcoming wedding season:
On the professional front, Alia is also gearing up for her upcoming releases. The actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer shows the actor looking fierce in a white saree and red bindi, a look which she has never been seen in before. She will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Alia is also a part of the Telugu film RRR.
