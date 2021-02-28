Alia Bhatt's new hardcore workout video will leave you breathless, we bet
- A recent snippet from Alia Bhatt's gym session has gone viral on the internet and her fans are in awe of the actor and her body transformation.
Alia Bhatt has had a massive body transformation. The actor started eating clean and working out rigorously to achieve her goal physique and became an inspiration for many in the process. The Student Of The Year actor often shares recipes of her healthy desserts and snippets from her fitness sessions and urges fans to get fit.
Alia's trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi, who has been working with the actor for over two years recently gave a sneak peek from one of Alia's hardcore fitness sessions and believe us when we say this, we are breathless just by looking at the clips. Sohrab also penned a long caption talking about Alia's hard work and her never dying will. He even wrote about the extra hard work that Alia has put in her training while she was preparing for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
The clip that we are talking about shows the actor wearing a razorback top which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants and matching sneakers and doing a tough routine that includes squats, mountain climbers, push-ups and kettlebell exercises among many others. He shared the endearing clip with the caption, "We’ve been training together for over two years now and you know how much I respect what you do and the person that you are. You’ll always have a cheerleader in me. (sic)."
He added, "During this period, I’ve seen you train through night shifts and all day schedules, as well, but I know how hard you’ve worked this past year on Gangubai Kathiawadi. I’ve seen you walking into training sessions limping and sleep deprived but I’ve never seen you take a backward step and for that you will always have my respect. Having watched the trailer - all I can say to you A is you STAR. I’m sure all the hard work will pay off cause it always does at the end of the day! (sic)."
It also read, "Kicked some ass this morning as well with all the RFT work (even @da_rulk would be proud). Always stay the same @aliaabhatt and I’ve always got your back you champ! Keep shining! All the best with the movie! (sic)."
What do you think about the clip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulked up Aayush Sharma resembles young Salman, reminisces about fitness advice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals fructose-rich diet may cause damage to immune system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power girl Ananya Panday is a champ at Chakrasana, these pics are proof
- Recently, images of Ananya Panday nailing various variations of the Chakrasana landed on the internet and left her fans speechless. Have you seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links poor quality carbohydrates rich diet to heart attacks, death risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plant-based diet lowers risk of sudden death in postmenopausal women: Research
- A new study has revealed that postmenopausal women who consume lots of plant-based protein are less likely to die suddenly or have cardiovascular infections and dementia-related demise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet's Yoga pawri is what we need this weekend, here are its benefits
- Rakul Preet recently climbed the 'pawri ho rai hai' bandwagon and gave it a healthy twist. The actor was seen doing Yoga on the famous track and we are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sofia Vergara is as stunning at 47 as in her 20s. Here's how she keeps in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical activity in youth with autism can be boosted by picture books
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study identifies genes that increase risk of obesity and protect against disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of German youth, experts reveal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trouble down there? Dr Cuterus has you covered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox