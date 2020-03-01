News updates from Hindustan Times- ‘Right under your nose’: TMC raises Delhi riots deaths to hit back at Amit Shah and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:09 IST

‘Right under your nose’: TMC raises Delhi riots deaths to hit back at Amit Shah

West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back at union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah after he stung the Mamata Banerjee government on a range of issues and called for its toppling in the 2021 Assembly elections. Read more

You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday accused reporters of lying when he was asked whether he shouted an inflammatory slogan during the election campaign for the assembly polls in Delhi. Read more

Only Modi can make Sonar Bangla,’ Shah tells voters, launches BJP campaign

Amit Shah accused the Bengal government of depriving the people by disallowing the Centre from implementing its pro-people projects. Read more

Nitish Kumar targets at least 200 seats for NDA in Bihar assembly polls

The JD (U) and the BJP between them have 124 seats in the 243-member House. The JD(U) has 70 members while the BJP has 54 MLAs in the outgoing assembly. “Let us resolve to ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls,” Nitish Kumar said at JD(U) workers’ rally in Patna. Read more

Average of 9.50: Virat Kohli’s miserable series ends with another failure

Kohli has put under tremendous pressure by the Kiwi seamers and has now recorded his second-worst figures in a Test series (min 2 matches). Kohli has scored only 38 runs in four innings in New Zealand. Read more

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.5 crores for ‘first transgender home in India’

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence took to Facebook on Sunday to announce that he is building a transgender home in Chennai, claiming it to be the “first time in India”, for which Akshay has donated Rs 1.5 crores. Raghava wrote in the post that it was during their film Laxmmi Bomb’s shoot that Akshay got to know about his initiative to help the community. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan: Best and Worst dressed celebrities this week

Bollywood celebrities were pretty quiet this past week on their social media with very few posting updates, however they still went out and about town running errands, promoting their upcoming projects, being featured on fashion magazines and much more.