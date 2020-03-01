e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Only Modi can make Sonar Bangla,’ Shah tells voters, launches BJP campaign

Only Modi can make Sonar Bangla,’ Shah tells voters, launches BJP campaign

Amit Shah accused the Bengal government of depriving the people by disallowing the Centre from implementing its pro-people projects

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:57 IST
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya and Joydeep Thakur
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya and Joydeep Thakur
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Amit Shah launched an all out attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in BJP’s Kolkata rally on Sunday
Amit Shah launched an all out attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in BJP’s Kolkata rally on Sunday(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 2021 Bengal Assembly elections campaign, seeking an end to the ‘misrule’ of the Mamata Banerjee government, and stung the state’s ruling party on a range of issues, including for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“BJP is launching a campaign called ‘Aar Noy Annay’ (no more injustices) to defeat the dictatorial government. The key point is that we wouldn’t tolerate TMC’s injustice any more. This campaign will be carried out across the state. It’s a difficult battle. But we have to fight it out. We, the central leadership stand by you with our fullest support,” Shah said.

Accusing the state government of depriving the people by disallowing the Centre from implementing its pro-people projects, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee is obstructing PM Modi from developing Bengal. Give Modi five years and we will change it.”

“We will create Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal). We will send every corrupt and criminal behind the bars,” he added.

Shah also launched a phone number (9727294294) and said, “I am launching a phone number. Ring the number and you will become part of the Aar Noy Annay campaign. This number will free you from the atrocities of the regime, help refugees get citizenship and drive out infiltrators.”

Shah’s attack on the TMC government came on a day when protests erupted across the city with the Left, the Congress and various other organisations hitting the streets with black flags and slogans like “Amit Shah Go Back”.

BJP supporters also brought out counter-rallies where slogans like “Desh ke gaddar-o ko, goli maro ko salo ko” were raised.

From the rally at Shahid Minar ground in the heart of the city, Shah said, “If you are against TMC’s corruption, extortion, violence, politics of appeasement, infiltration, dynasty politics and terrorism, join the campaign ‘Aar Noy Annay’. This slogan is the one to topple the state government and take Bengal to the path of development,” said Shah.

Bengal BJP leaders presented Shah a photo of Godess Kali. Shah launched two books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s founder president Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A song and a video were also launched criticising the Trinamool Congress government as part of the BJP campaign.

In his first rally in the state since the CAA was enacted, Shah stung TMC, Left and the Congress for opposing the legislation.

“The Congress, the Left and Mamata are all creating panic among minorities saying CAA will take away their citizenship. I am assuring everyone that CAA is not for taking away anyone’s citizenship. We are committed to granting citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries,” he said.

He alleged that by opposing a central law, the India Constitution was being opposed. “Mamata Banerjee who earlier demanded the end of infiltration has taken to politics of appeasement since coming to power and is in all-out opposition to the CAA due to her vote-bank politics,” Shah said.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s public outreach campaign called Didike Bolo (tell Didi), Shah said, “Whenever TMC people tell you to use the Didike Bolo platform, tell Didi, ‘Aar Not Annay’.”

tags
top news
Under PM Modi, India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah
Under PM Modi, India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
‘Want people to return to their homes,’: Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb
‘Want people to return to their homes,’: Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news