Only Modi can make Sonar Bangla,’ Shah tells voters, launches BJP campaign

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:57 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 2021 Bengal Assembly elections campaign, seeking an end to the ‘misrule’ of the Mamata Banerjee government, and stung the state’s ruling party on a range of issues, including for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“BJP is launching a campaign called ‘Aar Noy Annay’ (no more injustices) to defeat the dictatorial government. The key point is that we wouldn’t tolerate TMC’s injustice any more. This campaign will be carried out across the state. It’s a difficult battle. But we have to fight it out. We, the central leadership stand by you with our fullest support,” Shah said.

Accusing the state government of depriving the people by disallowing the Centre from implementing its pro-people projects, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee is obstructing PM Modi from developing Bengal. Give Modi five years and we will change it.”

“We will create Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal). We will send every corrupt and criminal behind the bars,” he added.

Shah also launched a phone number (9727294294) and said, “I am launching a phone number. Ring the number and you will become part of the Aar Noy Annay campaign. This number will free you from the atrocities of the regime, help refugees get citizenship and drive out infiltrators.”

Shah’s attack on the TMC government came on a day when protests erupted across the city with the Left, the Congress and various other organisations hitting the streets with black flags and slogans like “Amit Shah Go Back”.

BJP supporters also brought out counter-rallies where slogans like “Desh ke gaddar-o ko, goli maro ko salo ko” were raised.

From the rally at Shahid Minar ground in the heart of the city, Shah said, “If you are against TMC’s corruption, extortion, violence, politics of appeasement, infiltration, dynasty politics and terrorism, join the campaign ‘Aar Noy Annay’. This slogan is the one to topple the state government and take Bengal to the path of development,” said Shah.

Bengal BJP leaders presented Shah a photo of Godess Kali. Shah launched two books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s founder president Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A song and a video were also launched criticising the Trinamool Congress government as part of the BJP campaign.

In his first rally in the state since the CAA was enacted, Shah stung TMC, Left and the Congress for opposing the legislation.

“The Congress, the Left and Mamata are all creating panic among minorities saying CAA will take away their citizenship. I am assuring everyone that CAA is not for taking away anyone’s citizenship. We are committed to granting citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries,” he said.

He alleged that by opposing a central law, the India Constitution was being opposed. “Mamata Banerjee who earlier demanded the end of infiltration has taken to politics of appeasement since coming to power and is in all-out opposition to the CAA due to her vote-bank politics,” Shah said.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s public outreach campaign called Didike Bolo (tell Didi), Shah said, “Whenever TMC people tell you to use the Didike Bolo platform, tell Didi, ‘Aar Not Annay’.”