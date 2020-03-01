e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Right under your nose’: TMC raises Delhi riots deaths to hit back at Amit Shah

‘Right under your nose’: TMC raises Delhi riots deaths to hit back at Amit Shah

Amit Shah had earlier taken a dig at Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and said “Shahzada” and “Rajkumar” would become Bengal’s next chief minister.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee countered Amit Shah citing Delhi riots after Shah’s attacks on the Bengal government.
Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee countered Amit Shah citing Delhi riots after Shah’s attacks on the Bengal government.(HT Photo/File)
         

West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back at union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah after he stung the Mamata Banerjee government on a range of issues and called for its toppling in the 2021 Assembly elections.

“Rather than coming and preaching #Bengal @AmitShah you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in #DelhiViolence right under your nose. Mr. Shah, Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread,” Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew and the TMC youth wing chief, wrote on Twitter.

Incidentally, Shah, during his speech at Kolkata Shahid Minar ground on Sunday afternoon had taken a dig at Abhishek Banerjee without naming him. In an obvious reference to him, Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of indulging in “dynasty politics” and called for an end to “the nephew’s corruption.”

“Corruption has spread across the party - from the nephew to the sarpanch (chief of panchayat),” Shah had said.

Shah had also said that no “Shahzada” and “Rajkumar” - both meaning crown prince - would become Bengal’s next chief minister.

The political temperature in Bengal is rising ahead of the April-May civic polls, considered a bellwether for the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

Shah on Sunday claimed that BJP, which has emerged as Bengal’s second-most-powerful party by bagging 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, against 22 won by TMC, will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

