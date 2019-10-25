News updates from Hindustan Times: Sacred period, says Trump in his Diwali message and all the latest news at this hour

india

Sacred period, says US President Donald Trump in his Diwali message

US President Donald Trump, who lit a diya in the Oval Office to mark Diwali ahead of the festival over the weekend, has greeted people who observe the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration. Read more here.

PM Modi may ink key pacts in Saudi Arabia next week

India and Saudi Arabia will sign several agreements, including one on forming a Strategic Partnership Council and another on a joint venture for retail outlets for petroleum products, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Riyadh next week. Read more here.

Oil tanker breaks loose in squall at Goa port, drifts towards capital city

An unmanned tanker believed to be loaded with 3,000 tons of naphtha began to drift dangerously after its anchor snapped at Goa’s Mormugao Port Thursday afternoon.

Mormugao Port is located at the Mouth of the Zuari river and south of the State capital Panaji. According to officials familiar with the matter, the ship got away on account of the ongoing inclement weather, high waves and strong winds and drifted towards Dona Paula in the capital city of Panaji. Read more here.

Hungry and homeless Brus threaten to loot Govt godowns as Centre scraps essential relief

The displaced Bru families settled in the relief camps have threatened to loot government godowns for their survival as their ration supplies and cash benefits have been halted since the last 24 days. Read more here.

Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests

Ganguly met Kohli and India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai during the selection meeting for the Bangladesh series and it is believed that he spoke to them about the Day-Night Tests. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor auditioned first time in career for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘He wanted to be 100% sure’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said in a new interview that she had to audition for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and Kareena will star in the film with Aamir Khan. Read more here.

Diwali 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif give festive fashion goals

There are also a lot of card parties, get-togethers, parties and festivities, and everyone goes the extra mile to look their best. Here are a few tricks and tips for you to get your festive wardrobe in order. Read more here.

