News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena seeks Amar Jawan Jyoti like memorial for ‘those who died’ for Ram Mandir movement and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:43 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena seeks Amar Jawan Jyoti like memorial for ‘martyrs’ of Ram Mandir movement

The Shiv Sena has proposed building a “memorial” for the “brave martyrs” who died for the cause of Ram Mandir on the banks of Sarayu River in Ayodhya. In the party mouth piece, the Saamana, Shiv Sena suggested the memorial can be built along the lines of Delhi’s ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, that is a constant reminder of the bravery of our soldiers, the party said.

‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump

India has been hitting the US “very hard” on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which the President said he will “talk business” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote American products.

Why did Naveen Patnaik government pass the OBC Bill in a hurry | Opinion

The alacrity with which the ruling Biju Janata Dal got the Odisha State Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill passed in the state assembly early this week enabling the Backward Class Commission survey of the social and economic conditions of the backward classes in the State surely took opposition parties by surprise.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana jabs at homophobia in delightful film

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in an important film that talks about an important subject conveyed in the simplest manner without sounding preachy at any given point. Read the HT review of the movie.

How did debutant Kyle Jamieson get Pujara, Kohli & Vihari? Mayank Agarwal explains

Mayank Agarwal explained the reasons behind debutant Kylde Jamieson’s success on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at Wellington. “I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas,” Agarwal said.

Sara Ali Khan is giving us travel style goals in monochrome beachwear

Actor Sara Ali Khan in her latest Instagram post shared images of her beach looks in Goa giving us travel style goals for the next beachy getaway.

Amazon India is selling Google Pixel 4, 4XL: Here’s how much you have to pay

If one would visit the Amazon India website or the app and search for Pixel 4, the search result includes Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones priced between Rs 70,999 and Rs 80,000. The pricing is not consistent though.

