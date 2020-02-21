Sara Ali Khan is giving us travel style goals in monochrome beachwear

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:30 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan is a total beach bum and her Instagram is proof. Time and again,the millennial style icon has shared images from the beach getaways giving us not only travel goals but style goals as well. She is currently in Goa shooting for her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share some images from the beach. The Love Aaj Kal actor in her latest Instagram post was seen in monochrome beachwear and we are loving the look. She paired a striped cape with black bralet and white textured shorts.





In another look, is seen sporting a printed floral bralet paired with a peachy stole. She is looking refreshing with soft curls and pastel tones for make-up.





Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan recently turned muse and showstopper for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 that showcased the work of multiple fashion designers including the late Wendell Rodricks, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Agarwal, Anju Mody, Payal Jain among others. The collection showcased by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla was a mix of their traditional designs, palettes and embroidery amalgamated with a more contemporary edge.





Sara Ali Khan in a very short span of time has established herself as a millennial fashion icon. She has given us some major fashion inspiration through her casual looks and all the outfits she wore during the promotions of her movies.





