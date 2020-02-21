e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Shiv Sena seeks Amar Jawan Jyoti like memorial for ‘martyrs’ of Ram Mandir movement

Shiv Sena seeks Amar Jawan Jyoti like memorial for ‘martyrs’ of Ram Mandir movement

Saamana has also suggested that leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Sharad Pawar should be invited to the ‘Bhoomipoojan’ of the temple

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is the editor of party mouthpiece Saamana.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is the editor of party mouthpiece Saamana.(PTI Photo)
         

The Shiv Sena has proposed building a “memorial” for the “brave martyrs” who died for the cause of Ram Mandir on the banks of Sarayu River in Ayodhya. In the party mouth piece, the Saamana, Shiv Sena suggested the memorial can be built along the lines of Delhi’s ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, that is a constant reminder of the bravery of our soldiers, the party said.

“They need not be from any one political party or outfit. They did a surgical strike for the country, and for religion and their faith,” it added.

This comes just two days after Sena’s ally in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, called for a trust to oversee building of a mosque in Ayodhya along the lines of the Ram Mandir Trust formed to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to media reports that the Ram temple will be completed before 2024, Saamana said this will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Lok Sabha elections.

“It is evident that God Ram will be the chief guest of the election campaign. Because the issues of Pakistan or surgical strike will not work in 2024 election,” Saamana said.

It added, “The Ram Mandir in the country is a matter of religious pride and faith, but if it is going to be politicised, who will take it upon themselves to stop it?”

Saamana has also suggested that leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Sharad Pawar should be invited to the ‘Bhoomipoojan’ of the temple and also suggested possible dates for its holding.

“The Bhoomipoojan can happen on the upcoming dates for festivities of Gudi Padva or Ramnavami, and will likely happen at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But other leaders should be invited to leave no scope for criticism that BJP monopolised the function,” it said.

Saamana added that the contribution of non-BJP outfits such as Shiv Sena and Bajarang Dal towards the Ayodhya movement cannot be forgotten.

“In BBC’s images and film on Ram Mandir where ‘Kar Sevaks’ are seen attacking Babri Masjid includes a lot of faces familiar to the Shiv Sena,” the article says, and claims that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had fearlessly admitted to Shiv Sainiks’ role in the demolition of Babri Masjid but the party never leveraged it politically.

tags
top news
Pak stays in terror ‘grey list’, gets 8-point to-do list from watchdog FATF
Pak stays in terror ‘grey list’, gets 8-point to-do list from watchdog FATF
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news