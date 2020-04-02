News updates from Hindustan Times: Sonia Gandhi seeks interest subvention with deferment of loan EMIs and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:03 IST

Sonia Gandhi seeks interest subvention with deferment of loan EMIs, slams govt

The Congress party also demanded that the government made public the list of all medical facilities devoted to fighting coronavirus including hospitals, number of beds, ventilators, quarantine and testing facilities. Read more

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing

Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, the terrorist convicted of murdering journalist Daniel Pearl, had his death sentence commuted to a prison term of seven years by a Pakistani court on Thursday. Read more

How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified

As many as 13 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi were on Wednesday picked from a mosque in Barwalan area in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Read more

Pakistan is failing in fight against Covid-19. Here’s why

Pakistan on Wednesday reported the biggest jump in Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day as the number of people infected with the deadly disease reached 2,238. Read more

‘Hit your obsession for a six’: Gautam Gambhir reminds World Cup 2011 was won by entire team

It is a day that will remain etched in the memory of Indian fans forever. On April 2, 2011, the Indian cricket team became the first team to win the ICC World Cup on home turf. Read more

Nafisa Ali stuck in Goa without ration and medicines, reveals her niece has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

The lockdown situation in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic has hit hard throwing daily life off the gear. Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is currently in Goa, has also been impacted massively by the situation and reveals that she doesn’t have access to basic food and medicines. Read more

Life in the times of Coronavirus: Why I regret buying that Zara dress over a kettle

Coronavirus Lockdown: How social isolation and the government-mandated lockdown has shown us what truly matters in life. Read more

Govt launches coronavirus tracker app called Aarogya Setu: Here’s what it does

The Aarogya Setu app will use your smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near a COVID-19 infected person or not. Read more

JEE Advanced 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

IIT Delhi has postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020 that was scheduled to be held on May 17, in view of preventing further spreading coronavirus. Read more