e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing

Omar Saeed Sheikh death sentence was commuted to seven years in jail while the three other men convicted of Pearl’s murder were acquitted and freed by the Sindh high court.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:02 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
         

Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, the terrorist convicted of murdering journalist Daniel Pearl, had his death sentence commuted to a prison term of seven years by a Pakistani court on Thursday.

The Sindh high court gave its verdict following appeals by Sheikh and three other men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Pearl in Karachi in 2002, the Pakistani media reported. The high court overturned the verdict of an anti-terrorism court.

Sheikh, a British citizen of Pakistani origin, was freed by India along with Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar and terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in exchange for the passengers of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 that was hijacked by a group of Pakistani terrorists from Kathmandu to Kandahar in December 1999.

Sheikh’s death sentence was commuted to seven years in jail while the three other men convicted of Pearl’s murder were acquitted and freed by the Sindh high court.

Reports in the Pakistani media said Sheikh’s seven-year prison term will be counted as part of the 18 years he has already spent in jail.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha announced its verdict on appeals filed by the four men 18 years ago after hearing arguments by prosecution and defence lawyers and examining the records of the case.

The high court also dismissed an appeal by the prosecution seeking enhancement of life sentence given to the three other men – Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil.

Pearl, an American national and the South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped on January 23, 2002 in Karachi and later beheaded by his captors.

tags
top news
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19 situation
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
‘Their off field issues...’ Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs
‘Their off field issues...’ Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
The fall of fuel: Petrol, petrol everywhere but nobody is buying a drop
The fall of fuel: Petrol, petrol everywhere but nobody is buying a drop
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara Bhasker

don't miss

latest news

india news