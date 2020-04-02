‘Hit your obsession for a six’: Gautam Gambhir reminds World Cup 2011 was won by entire team

cricket

It is a day that will remain etched in the memory of Indian fans forever. On April 2, 2011, the Indian cricket team became the first team to win the ICC World Cup on home turf. It was a journey full of memorable performances, individual brilliance and above all team effort.

From Yuvraj Singh’s all round show, to Sachin Tendulkar’s runs at the top to Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina’s pivotal contributions in key matches to Zaheer Khan’s wickets to MS Dhoni’s knock in the final, India’s campaign was an all star show.

Nine years later, the country is celebrating that momentous victory in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic. Former India opener and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter on Thursday to remind everyone that the victory was result of team work and not any individual effort.

“Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX,” Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir’s tweet was in response to a tweet by ESPNCricinfo, which celebrated the match winning six hit by then captain MS Dhoni in the final. Dhoni remained on 91 of 79 balls to take India to the target of 275 runs with 10 balls to spare. But there was a time in the match when things didn’t look very rosy for the hosts. Lasith Malinga had removed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag cheaply and India were tottering at 31/2. It was there that Gautam Gambhir stepped up and played an extremely crucial innings.

He first stitched together an 84-run partnership with a young Virat Kohli and then shared a 109-run stand with Dhoni that took India to the doorsteps of victory. Gambhir was dismissed for 97, just three runs short of what would have been a historic century.

India won teh World Cup title after 28 years. Their maiden win came in 1983 when Kapil Dev’s team beat the mighty West Indies in the final.