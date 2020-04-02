Nafisa Ali stuck in Goa without ration and medicines, reveals her niece has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

bollywood

The lockdown situation in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic has hit hard throwing daily life off the gear. Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is currently in Goa, has also been impacted massively by the situation and reveals that she doesn’t have access to basic food and medicines.

Sharing her plight the 63-year-old tells us, “The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone.”

Sodhi says she and her daughter’s family only had plans to stay here for 10 days when they arrived early this month from Delhi but had to extend the trip because of the lockdown. And now the situation has left her in a soup and she has almost run out of her medicines.

“My grandchildren’s schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can’t have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I’m not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health,” she says, adding that those medicines aren’t available in local medicine shops in Morjim and she can’t even go to Panjim to get it.

While she and her family are safe, Sodhi also shares how her niece, Diya Naidu, a dancer, has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangalore.

“She came back from Switzerland and got herself checked and it was positive. She was in the hospital and has now recovered completely. The recovery rate is very good but people have to get the treatment, and for that they need to be tested. It’s very important and that’s how we can beat this,” she explains.

