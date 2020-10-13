News updates from Hindustan Times: SP and RLD may forge long term alliance in Uttar Pradesh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid fluid opposition tie-ups in UP, SP-RLD may forge long-term alliance

The SP contested the 2017 UP assembly polls in alliance with the Congress and won only 47 seats, losing 177 seats in comparison to its 2012 tally of 224 seats. The RLD went alone in the polls and won only one seat which was eight below its 2012 mark. Read more

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy

Two of the biggest takeaways from the October 6, Quad security dialogue were that US confrontation with China over Taiwan has the potential of serious escalation and that Washington blames Beijing for not only the global pandemic but also for the economic hit on the American economy on the eve of Presidential elections. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘The game needs you back,’ India coach Ravi Shastri wants AB de Villiers to step out of international retirement

AB de Villiers got the world of cricket talking once again with his incredible knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. De Villiers plundered 73* off 33 balls with five fours and six sixes to set the stadium ablaze. Read more

Apple HomePod Mini launch expected besides iPhone 12 series: Here’s the rumoured price, features

At Apple’s mega launch event later today, the iPhones might not be only products to see the light of the day. As per tipster Jon Prosser, the firm is also planning to launch HomePod Mini. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Alto completes 20 years in India with over 40 lakh units sold

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level car, Alto, has completed 20 years in the Indian market with over 40 lakh units sold here. Launched back in 2000, the car has been the preferred choice of many first time buyers. Read more

Langurs ‘join’ online class as kid studies at home. Pic leaves tweeple fascinated

A picture of a child’s online class at home is collecting several reactions on Twitter. The image shows a regular scene seen in most houses - a child sitting in front of a table with books and some stationery, looking into the screen of phone during the online class. Read more

India logs 54k new covid-19 cases, lowest since Aug 17

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; J&J Covid-19 vaccine study paused; study on SARS-CoV-2; new curbs for England; mass coronavirus testing in China’s Qingdao. Watch