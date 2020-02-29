News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 17:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday



Supreme Court will decide on Monday if the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special privileges to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir should be heard by a larger bench of not less than seven judges.

Read More

PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nearly 300 km long Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday afternoon at Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh and said it will play a vital role in expediting the work for the defence corridor and also boost the economy of the backward region.

Read More

Schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi to remain closed till March 7

The Delhi government has postponed annual school examinations up to March 7 in violence-hit northeast Delhi. All schools in the riot-affected areas of the capital will remain closed till March 7, the Directorate of Education Examination cell announced on Saturday.

Read More

Michael Vaughan tears into Virat Kohli and Co after meek show in Christchurch

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised Team India after their meek performance on the opening day of second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets as India were bundled out for 242.

Read More

Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS

Shruti Haasan has opened up about what leads to her fluctuating weight and why she chose to get lip fillers, days after her hard-hitting social media post on body-shaming. The actor has revealed she suffers from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and dysmenorrhea and got lip fillers after being told that she didn’t “look Indian enough” for films.

Read More

If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like

The short video of the concept “iPhone 12 Flip” posted on Instagram shows the folded handset that has half the thickness of Samsung Galaxy Flip and with a larger screen on the outside than the foldable Moto Razr smartphone.

Read More

Manish Malhotra on life struggles, his inspiring journey from boutique worker to ace couturier

Bollywood’s favourtie fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Friday opened up about his life story starting from his childhood, initial struggles, and how his mother encouraged him to pursue his dreams. In an interview with the Instagram handle, Humans of Bombay, the 53-year-old model-turned-couturier revealed that he grew up in a typical Punjabi household and was always fascinated with Bollywood.

Read More