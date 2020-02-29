e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi to remain closed till March 7

Schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi to remain closed till March 7

Officials said that the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas in northeast Delhi.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Remnants of a school following violent clashes over the new citizenship law at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi.
Remnants of a school following violent clashes over the new citizenship law at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi.(RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO.)
         

The Delhi government has postponed annual school examinations upto March 7 in violence-hit northeast Delhi. All schools in the riot-affected areas of the capital will remain closed till March 7, the Directorate of Education Examination cell announced on Saturday.

Delhi government schools which had been closed in view of the violence that rocked northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi opened briefly on Saturday for principals and staff to assess the situation, according to DoE officials.

The schools had earlier been shut till February 29.

“The situation is not conducive for carrying out examinations in the area. The state of mind of students may also be tense and traumatized leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for ongoing examinations,” the official statement read.

tags
top news
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news