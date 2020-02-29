Schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi to remain closed till March 7

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:47 IST

The Delhi government has postponed annual school examinations upto March 7 in violence-hit northeast Delhi. All schools in the riot-affected areas of the capital will remain closed till March 7, the Directorate of Education Examination cell announced on Saturday.

Delhi government schools which had been closed in view of the violence that rocked northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi opened briefly on Saturday for principals and staff to assess the situation, according to DoE officials.

The schools had earlier been shut till February 29.

“The situation is not conducive for carrying out examinations in the area. The state of mind of students may also be tense and traumatized leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for ongoing examinations,” the official statement read.