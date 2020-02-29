India vs New Zealand: ‘Can’t be regarded as a great team...’: Michael Vaughan tears into Virat Kohli and Co after meek show in Christchurch

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:20 IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised Team India after their meek performance on the opening day of second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets as India were bundled out for 242. India had three half-centurions in their ranks but none of them could convert fifties into big hundreds as the hosts completely dominated the day.

Mayank Agawal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were dismissed in single digits while Rishabh Pant could only muster 12 runs. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari showed some resistence but couldn’t hold the innings together for long.

At stumps, New Zealand were 63/0, with opener Tom Latham and Tom Blundell blunting the Indian pace attack easily in the final session. India, on the other hand, had earlier lost six wickets in the session after Tea — from 194/4, they went to 242 all-out in no time.

Following India’s performance, Vaughan took to social media to say India were schooled by New Zealand on how to play on such tracks. His post read: “NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England ..”

Indian batsmen were guilty of playing rash shots at the wrong time and Hanuma Vihari also agreed to it during the post match press conference. He conceded the batsmen were cause of their own downfall.

“They bowled in good areas and knew what to expect from this track. Prithvi set the tone, Pujara spent time. All dismissals happened at wrong time. None of the dismissals were because of the pitch. Mostly it was because of batsmen’s error. Pitch was fair,” Vihari told reporters.