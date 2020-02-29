India vs New Zealand: Tom Latham takes blinder to dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch

cricket

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 08:33 IST

Prithvi Shaw was the stand-out performer for India in the first session of Day 1 of the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch but his innings was cut short thanks to a brilliant catch by Tom Latham at second slip. Shaw was looking quite impressive as he completed his half century but in his attempt to accelerate after reaching his fifty, he ended up gifting his wicket to Kyle Jamieson. Shaw went chasing after an over-pitched delivery from the lanky fast bowler and Latham plucked a one-handed stunner from thin air to dismiss him for 54.

READ: India vs New Zealand Live, 2nd Test, Day 1

Shaw scored a quickfire half century but New Zealand sent back both of India’s openers to leave the tourists on 85 for two at lunch. Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on three, was at the crease alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (15 not out) at the end of the first session.

After a start delayed by the last remnants of some overnight rain, New Zealand, who romped to victory by 10 wickets in the first test in Wellington, won the toss and elected to send out their pace-packed attack on a green wicket at Hagley Oval.

Trent Boult made the first breakthrough when he trapped Mayank Agarwal lbw for seven with only 30 runs on the board but Shaw at the other end took the game to the home side with some aggressive batting.

How about this grab from Latham! pic.twitter.com/3XGwk0vuU8 — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) February 29, 2020

The 20-year-old right hander secured his second test half century from only 61 balls, reaching the milestone by hooking Neil Wagner for six just over the outstretched fingers of Kyle Jamieson on the boundary rope.

Jamieson got his man for 54 soon afterwards, however, getting a bit of swing to lure Shaw into a thick edge that Tom Latham took at full stretch at second slip.

(With agency inputs)