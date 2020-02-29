India vs New Zealand: Prithvi Shaw achieves unique feat with half-century in Christchurch

cricket

Feb 29, 2020

Young opener Prithvi Shaw added a new feather into his cap during the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Shaw was one of the three half-centurions for India as they were dismissed for 242 in the first essay after Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended with his maiden five-wicket haul.

After failing with the bat in Wellington, Shaw turned up the style in Christchurch and slammed his first overseas Test half-century and just the second fifty of his career. In doing so, Shaw became the youngest batsman to score a half-century at Hagley Oval (20y, 112d).

Also, Shaw became the second-youngest Indian to score a Test fifty against New Zealand after former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (16y, 293d), who hit a half-century in Napier in 1990.

Despite Shaw’s good innings, India remain on the backfoot in the match as New Zealand trail by just 179 runs in the first innings following Jamieson’s heroics. Playing only his second Test, the tall right-armer wreaked havoc in India’s lower order as the tourists lost their last five wickets for 45 runs after the second break.

“It’s a pretty special feeling,” Jamieson said after carrying the ball off the field. “I think as a bowling unit we did so well and I was lucky to grab a few. At one stage I thought they were probably going to get a few more, (the wicket) wasn’t doing quite as much as it did in Wellington, so to keep them to 240 is pretty good.”

New Zealand openers Latham, who was unbeaten on 27, and Blundell (29 not out) successfully negotiated 23 overs until stumps and will resume on Sunday looking to cut deep into India’s lead.

((With agency inputs))