News updates from Hindustan Times: Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:09 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots

Taj Mahal, the 17th-century architectural marvel, shut since March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic, opened for public on Monday. About 160 tickets were booked online but first to enter was a tourist from Taiwan staying in India, officials said. Read more

India, China to hold sixth round of military talks at 9am; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is operating its Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on its highest state of alert amid heightened border tensions with China even as corps commander-ranked officers from both armies are set to meet for the sixth round of military talks on Monday, officials familiar with the developments said on Sunday. Read more

Emmy Awards 2020 complete winners list: From Watchmen to Schitt’s Creek here’s who bagged the trophies

The annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, will be handed out on Monday in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles. Read more

‘Ask any Indian cricketer who is the next star, they will take his name’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts big things for young India batsman

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman Shubman Gill could be a big star for India in the future. Gavaskar’s remarks came just a few days before KKR play their first game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Read more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A to launch in India today

Realme will debut its Narzo 20 series in India later today. This is the second offering from Realme for its Narzo lineup with three new phones - Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. Read more

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals trump Kings XI Punjab in Super Over

Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the super over after the match ended in a tie. Both teams were locked at the score of 157/8. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares the Thar Playlist tweeple helped him create. Heard it yet?

Not too long ago, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, asked his Twitter followers for road trip song recommendations. Read more

Emmy Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Jameela Jamil serve looks virtually at Emmy’s amid Covid-19

Award shows seem like a thing of the past ever since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world, so it was clearly a big moment when the 72nd Emmy Awards, the first major Covid-era award show opened with host Jimmy Kimmel greeting an empty Los Angeles theatre, filled only with cardboard cutouts of celebrities. Read more