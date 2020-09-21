Anand Mahindra shares the Thar Playlist tweeple helped him create. Heard it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 08:36 IST

Not too long ago, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, asked his Twitter followers for road trip song recommendations. From Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from the film Swades to Roadhouse Blues by The Doors, the suggestions were highly diverse. Now, the replies from the thread have been compiled into a playlist which Mahindra has shared on his Twitter account along with some exciting information.

Mahindra shared these three tweets from his official Twitter account on September 20. “Ok. It’s finally ready. The Thar Playlist you all helped me compile. And what an amazing list it is. Couldn’t stop my feet from tapping while listening. (But keep your feet steady on the pedal!) Proportionate mix of Hindi, regional songs & English,” reads the text shared along with the playlist.

Check out the post which has already accumulated nearly 2,400 likes and over 280 retweets:

Ok. It’s finally ready.The Thar Playlist you all helped me compile. And what an amazing list it is. Couldn’t stop my feet from tapping while listening.(But keep your feet steady on the pedal!) Proportionate mix of Hindi, regional songs & English. https://t.co/u4kTqXZkcH (1/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

Mahindra further tweeted, “You’ll be able to recognise your individual contributions. I was surprised by the number of songs filmed in Mahindra UVs. Can you identify them?”.

🙏🏽 to you all. You’ll be able to recognise your individual contributions. I was surprised by the number of songs filmed in Mahindra UVs. Can you identify them? Over time, keep making suggestions for additions. Let’s make this a never-ending playlist. https://t.co/u4kTqXZkcH (2/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

The last part of his tweet stated that this isn’t just a 100 song playlist but will feature an original 101st song which will be released on October 2, the day the Thar is launched.

The playlist has 100 songs. You may ask why not 101, keeping with our traditions? Well, there is a 101st song. An original. But I’m keeping it under wraps for now. It will be added to the list on the 2nd of October, the day the Thar is launched. Look out for it... (3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Please add one on @spotifyindia too”. Another individual wrote, “Truly amazed what a rocking awesome playlist”.

“It includes my choice ‘Bouleward of broken dreams’, not sure whether it was because of me or someone else but it had to be there. Superb list!” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply with some great tracks