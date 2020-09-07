e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply with some great tracks

Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply with some great tracks

Check out the thread to see if any of your favourite tracks made it to the suggestions list.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:04 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s post prompted a ton of responses.
Anand Mahindra’s post prompted a ton of responses.(Twitter)
         

If you’re someone who loves going on road trips, then you know the value a good playlist adds to the whole experience. Business tycoon, Anand Mahindra seems to be the same and is thus asking tweeple to help him design the perfect road trip playlist for when he hits the highway again.

This tweet was shared from Mahindra’s official Twitter account on September 6. “Compiling a playlist of road songs for when I finally get my new #Thar & head out on the highway,” reads a line of the text. The Chairman of Mahindra Group then shared some of his prefered tracks for long car journeys and asked netizens to offer suggestions of their own.

Check out the tweet conveying the same here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received nearly 18,500 likes and 1,000 retweets.

Here are some of the songs that tweeple suggested. One person said, “Roadhouse Blues by The Doors”.

Another individual wrote, “Doore Doore song from malayalam movie”. “1. Yun hi chala chal rahi (Swades) 2. Country Roads take me home (John Denver) 3. Old town road 4. Riders on the Storm (The Doors)” read one comment on the thread. Somebody responded positively to this suggestion by writing, “Four classics for that wholesome experience... en route”.

A Twitter user said, “Get Up Stand Up by Bob Marley-great to even drive by the Fjords of Norway”.

Here are some other suggestions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share? Did any of your favourite songs feature on the thread? Additionally, any that you would personally like to suggest?

