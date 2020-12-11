News updates from Hindustan Times: Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was waning in the state, with the positivity rate remaining below 5% for ten days in a row. Read more

Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir

With the talks between the government and farmers remaining inconclusive, Haryana farmer leaders have made it clear that they will continue with the protests till the three contentious farm laws are revoked and a law to guarantee MSP for the 26 crops named by the farmers.Read more

PM Modi lauds Tamil poet Subramania Bharati’s work as ‘fearless’ at International Bharati festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Tamil poet and writer Subramania Bharati on his 138th birth anniversary as he addressed the International Bharati festival on Friday. Lauding his work as “fearless”, PM Modi said that today’s youth can learn so much from Bharati’s work, “especially being courageous.” Read more

‘Who is going to be our Pujara from last time?’ Rahul Dravid explains what India need to do to beat Australia

If India are to beat Australia in the four-Test series, they will need one batsman to score over 500 runs, something what Cheteshwar Pujara did in the 2018-19 series, reckons Rahul Dravid. Read more

Durgamati movie review: Bhumi Pednekar deserves better, and this film deserves to be burned at the stake

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi, it’s the sort of film in which the scary sequences are hilarious, and the attempts at humour are positively terrifying. Read more

Healthy delicacies for your winter cravings

Come winter and we all want to bask in the warmth of balmy afternoons while bingeing on some lip-smacking food. But at the same time, we all do get conscious of gaining calories at this time of year. Well, fret not! Here are some healthy and easy recipes to try out at home for your winter cravings. Read more

Here’s a reason to cheer: Deer tangled in holiday lights gets rescued

One wildlife official in Colorado, US encountered a buck in a rather unfortunate state. The deer was tangled in holiday lights which hung off of its antlers, were in its mouth and also around its neck. Fortunately, the team of Wildlife officials rescued the animal. Here’s a rescue story about a deer which is bound to make you cheer. Read more

