e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain

Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi has tested over 71,741 samples a day on an average during December, compared to an average of 53,579 during November

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:45 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.(File photo)
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was waning in the state, with the positivity rate remaining below 5% for ten days in a row.

“The third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is going down. We can now say that the peak was on November 7 when a positivity rate of 15.26% was recorded. Now, the positivity rate has remained below 5% for ten days,” said Jain in a press briefing.

He said, with over 70,000 tests a day, Delhi has been conducting one of the highest tests per million in the country. As of November-end, Delhi reported the highest test per million in the country at over 330,201. The national average stood at 100,159.

Also read | Covid-19: Here are 10 least affected countries in the world

Delhi was followed by Ladakh (241,355), Goa (237,626), and Andaman and Nicobar islands (202,033), which have a fraction of Delhi’s population.

“Currently, the situation seems to be under control. But, people need to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance. It is because people of Delhi have cooperated that we are seeing this result. I also want to thank the healthcare workers who have worked day and night,” the minister said.

Delhi has tested over 71,741 samples a day on an average during December, compared to an average of 53,579 during November. Nearly half of these tests were done using the more accurate RT-PCR method. In Delhi, the ratio of tests had been skewed towards the less accurate rapid antigen tests since it was rolled out in mid-June during the first surge in the number of cases.

The number of RT-PCR tests had been ramped up in the city in mid-November after a meeting with the Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I agree that the reports for the RT-PCR tests, which should be given within 24 hours, is getting delayed in some places and we are trying to strengthen it. When we met with the Centre, we were asked to double RT-PCR testing. We doubled our testing, but the reports were getting delayed. Now, the situation is improving,” said Jain.

tags
top news
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
‘Who will be our Pujara from last time?’ Dravid on Ind-Aus Tests
‘Who will be our Pujara from last time?’ Dravid on Ind-Aus Tests
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In