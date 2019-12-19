News updates from Hindustan Times: Trump 3rd president to be impeached by US House in historic vote and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 08:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trump 3rd president to be impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Read more.

450 tear gas shells fired in 5 days at 2 sites during Delhi protests

Delhi Police fired at least 450 tear gas shells over the past five days to quell protests in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur, three senior officers in the know said on Wednesday, admitting that it could be the largest quantity of the ordinarily non-lethal ammunition used in a comparable time span in recent history in the Capital.

Read more.

India and the United States on Wednesday sealed a key defence agreement to further enhance the interoperability of their militaries and said they discussed the threat of cross-border terrorism India faces from Pakistan at the 2+2 meeting of their foreign and defence ministers.

Read more.

‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that stayed away from the Congress-led group of opposition parties that petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against the citizenship law has said there was no reason for the party to join the delegation. Why should we have gone with the opposition leaders, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. It was a rhetorical question.

Read more.

‘Is it something like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt

People in the country’s tribal-dominated hinterlands say they are not very aware of the new Citizenship Amendment Act but are worried about not having adequate paperwork to prove their citizenship if a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) process is undertaken.

Read more.

Citizenship protests: Violence is unacceptable | HT Editorial

The CAA has caused legitimate anxieties across the country, particularly in the Northeast, among Muslims, and across universities. There is a strong intellectual, ideological and political argument against the legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). But there is a simple rule. These anxieties can only be expressed peacefully.

Read more.

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan to have Hum Tum reunion in Bunty Aur Babli 2. See first pic

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are reuniting on screen after a gap of 11 years. And this time, they are coming back as the ‘senior’ Bunty and Babli in the fully rebooted sequel. The 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli (2005) had Rani with Abhishek Bachchan in the titular roles.

Read more.

A hug that raises the stakes for Hetmyer

If ever IPL franchises needed a timely reminder of Hetmyer’s talent, the Guyanese batsman produced another fine audition for them on Indian soil. The performance leaves the 22-year-old in a great position to walk away as one of the big talking points at the auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Read more.