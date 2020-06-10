News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt’s economic package provides nothing to farmers, says Shashi Tharoor and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:00 IST

‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor

The coronavirus lockdown has pushed India’s farmers in debt and has broken the supply chain, Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said that the farmers’ condition is worsening due to the “unplanned lockdown”. Read more

Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension

China on Wednesday refused to give details about the disengagement of border troops of the two countries along the line of actual control (LAC) in Ladakh but said both sides were trying to “ease the situation” following dialogue between diplomats and military officers. Read more

On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader

Questions on international matters are not to be answered on social media platforms, pointed out Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in pithy advice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s constant probing of the China question. Read more

Enough is enough, we ask for equality and respect: Dwayne Bravo joins Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle against racism

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the third cricketer from Caribbean islands after Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle to openly talk about racism. While using hard-hitting words against racial comments around the world, Bravo said he would never ask for revenge but now ‘enough is enough’ and times has come they black people demand ‘equality and respect’. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi told her she was being ‘hyper’ after Covid-19 scare at home, dad Boney called her ‘headmaster’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the recent scare her family went through, after three members of their household staff were tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor said that they were really shaken up by the situation. Read more

5 fun ways to ensure that you don’t face work from home burnout

With Unlock 1.0 encouraging workplaces to continue the work from home model, the uncertainty around getting back to work is mounting. Working professionals are already feeling the heat with the constant need to be available online. Read more

Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’

As part of Hindustan Times’ Covid War Room series, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat shared details of his strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic. He commented on his administration’s plan to revive the state’s economy even as tourism sector is in a limbo and migrant workers return. Watch to know more

PUBG Mobile top grossing game in May: Sensor Tower

PUBG Mobile was the top grossing mobile game in May recording over $226 million in user spending, Sensor Tower reported. This is a 41% growth for PUBG Mobile as compared to the same month last year. Read more

Woman shows ‘how to make British tea,’ video angers people. Tea lovers call it ‘gross’

If you are a tea lover, then there is a chance that you like your drink in a particular way. It includes everything from brewing the leaves in the correct temperature to adding just the right amount of sugar or not. Read more