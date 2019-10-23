News updates from Hindustan Times: US attorney supports India’s Article 370 move, compares PM Modi with Abraham Lincoln and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:47 IST

US attorney supports India’s Article 370 move, compares PM Modi with Abraham Lincoln

Terror needs to be eradicated, so rights and freedoms mean something, a top Indian-American attorney has said as several US lawmakers underscored the importance of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status. Read more

Navjot Sidhu on silent mode, wife says reports of his return to BJP ‘only a rumour’

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced her exit from Congress, declaring that she is not affiliated with any political party and is only a social worker now. Read more

Several journalists injured after police raids press club in PoK’s Muzaffarabad

Several journalists were injured on Tuesday after police raided a press club here in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the media briefing by Jammu Kashmir People’s National Alliance (JKPNA). Read more

Bishop Franco Mulakkal shaming me on social media, says Kerala nun

The Kerala nun, who had accused then bishop of Jalandhar diocese Franco Mulakkal of sexual assault, last week filed a complaint with the state women commission saying he and his supporters were allegedly shaming her through social media. Read more

Sourav Ganguly becomes BCCI president, repeats unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly began his new innings as he took charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its 39th president on Wednesday. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post after being unanimously chosen as the presidential candidate at a meeting earlier this month. Read more

Sara Ali Khan stuns in striped bikini during Sri Lankan vacation giving us are travel goals. Pics inside

Sara Ali Khan’s sartorial choices never fail to surprise us. Be it street style or chic dresses, couture or classic chikankari kurtas, she keeps it simple and elegant.She has established herself as a millennial style icon, with her elegant fashion sense. Read more

Made In China movie review: Rajkummar Rao’s film suffers performance issues

Made in China begins by explaining the meaning of ‘aphrodisiac’ – a food, drink or any other thing that stimulates sexual desire -- to the audience. The film picks up a taboo subject, and assumes it will strike a chord with the audience for that choice alone. It also hopes overthinking will help it get achieve kudos, it doesn’t. Read more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:47 IST