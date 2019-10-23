Sara Ali Khan stuns in striped bikini during Sri Lankan vacation giving us are travel goals. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 23, 2019

Sara Ali Khan’s sartorial choices never fail to surprise us. Be it street style or chic dresses, couture or classic chikankari kurtas, she keeps it simple and elegant.She has established herself as a millennial style icon, with her elegant fashion sense. From designer labels to daily wear retail brands, Sara looks stunning in all the outfits she chooses to wear.

The actor who is currently busy shooting for her next film, Coolie No 1, with Varun Dhawan recently went to SriLanka with her friends for a holiday. The actor shared some gorgeous pictures from her Lankan holiday captioning it, “Lady in Lanka” giving us travel goals for the upcoming season. Her Instagram stories are proof that when it comes to vacation, she is much like most of us.





From classic traditional wear to casual chic, Sara Ali Khan style evolution in a couple of years has come a long way. She doesn’t shy away from exploring the experimental territory of new trends like neons, sequins, flared trousers, multi-coloured ensembles, bold jewellery and overall, an unapologetic look.



She is gorgeous and her elegant demeanour speaks of her royal lineage but the most significant trait that puts her above the rest is her free-spirited self that we all got to see on talk shows, interviews and events. The millennial style icon is as real as it gets and she exudes newness, untamed charm and keeps it as real as it gets.





