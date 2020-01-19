News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Watching dirty films’: Niti Aayog member backs Internet ban in J-K and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:31 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

‘Watching dirty films’: Niti Aayog member backs Internet ban in J-K

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat on Saturday claimed that the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 more than five months ago did not have a “significant effect” on the economy because it was used to only watch “dirty films”.

Priyanka Gandhi mounts attack on BJP after Hardik Patel arrested in Gujarat

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the BJP of repeatedly harassing party leader Hardik Patel after the latter was arrested on Saturday night in Gujarat for failing to appear before a trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

Citing the Centre’s revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that Belgaum border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra can be resolved if Union home minister Amit Shah wants.

This Cong leader backs Sibal on states can’t say no to law passed by Parliament

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that there is no way a state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) when it is already passed by Parliament, and doing so would be “unconstitutional”.

Deepika Padukone attacked for TikTok challenge on her Chhapaak ‘look’, Twitter says ‘demeaning’

Deepika Padukone has been attacked on social media after she shot a promotional video on social media asking a TikTok influencer to recreate three of her looks, including that of Malti in Chhapaak. The actor plays an acid attack survivor in the hard-hitting social drama.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds - Watch

If there was any doubt regarding Conor McGregor’s fighting ability in his return then all those concerns have been allayed by his performance in the UFC 246 main-event. It took just 40 seconds for ‘The Notorious’ to knock out ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone in his comeback fight.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2020 admit card released at cbse.nic.in, here’s how to download

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the admit card for the class 10 and 12 board exams on its official website. School authorities can visit the official website and download the admit card online at cbse.nic.in.

