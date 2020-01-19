‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:55 IST

Citing the Centre’s revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that Belgaum border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra can be resolved if Union home minister Amit Shah wants.

“If Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue and abrogate Article 370 then I think this border issue (Belgaum) can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. Matter comes under Home Ministry, a strong Home Minister who abrogates Article 370...It’s a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too,” Raut said in Belgaum on Sunday, according to ANI.

Belgaum which is currently a district of Karnataka on linguistic grounds is also claimed by Maharashtra as part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency.

Raut said the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka was not about a piece of land, but a fight to preserve Marathi culture and language.

“Lakhs of Marathi people live here, they’ll follow their language and culture. I’d like to appeal to Karnataka CM, that set aside the border dispute, but don’t get into language dispute. I’ll also speak to CM Thackeray that both CMs should discuss urgent remedies in this matter.”

In March 2006, the Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court staking claim over Belgaum. A verdict is still awaited.

“Marathi people in Belgaum and adjacent areas have been fighting since 70 years, to be included in Maharashtra. Matter is before Supreme Court but it has been sub-judice since 14 years. We will accept whatever the Supreme Court decides,” the Shiv Sena leader said.