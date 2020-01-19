e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi mounts attack on BJP after Hardik Patel arrested in Gujarat

Priyanka Gandhi mounts attack on BJP after Hardik Patel arrested in Gujarat

Hardik Patel was booked by the Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges over his provocative remarks where he allegedly asked his supporters to kill the policemen rather than committing suicide for the cause of reservation.

india Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Patel, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been sent to judicial custody till January 24. (Photo @HardikPatel_)
Hardik Patel, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been sent to judicial custody till January 24. (Photo @HardikPatel_)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the BJP of repeatedly harassing party leader Hardik Patel after the latter was arrested on Saturday night in Gujarat for failing to appear before a trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

“The BJP is repeatedly harassing Hardik Patel, who fights for the rights of farmers and employment for youths. Hardik has raised the people’s voice, asked for jobs for them, and made demands for scholarships. He also launched a farmers’ movement. The BJP is terming all this as sedition,” Gandhi said in a tweet written in Hindi.

Patel, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been sent to judicial custody till January 24.

Patel was booked by the Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges over his provocative remarks where he allegedly asked his supporters to kill the policemen rather than committing suicide for the cause of reservation.

However, Patel has asserted that there is no evidence against him in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch with regard to criminal conspiracy and inciting people to dislodge the government during the violent agitation that followed the gathering of Patidar community on August 25, 2015.

The quota leader was granted bail in July, 2016, and the court had, in November 2018, framed charges against him and other accused in the case.

The court also observed that Patel, who has to be cross-examined in the case, was flouting bail conditions by not remaining present regularly with the intention to delay trial.

tags
top news
‘Watching dirty films’: Niti Aayog member backs Internet ban in J-K
‘Watching dirty films’: Niti Aayog member backs Internet ban in J-K
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Finch, Warner open Australia’s innings
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Finch, Warner open Australia’s innings
30 years of Pandit exodus: Night of terror that prefaced years of exile
30 years of Pandit exodus: Night of terror that prefaced years of exile
WhatsApp makes another change to Dark Mode, animated stickers coming soon
WhatsApp makes another change to Dark Mode, animated stickers coming soon
Iraq captures ISIS’s ‘Jabba the Jihadi’, who was ‘too large’ for police car
Iraq captures ISIS’s ‘Jabba the Jihadi’, who was ‘too large’ for police car
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news