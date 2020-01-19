e-paper
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2020 admit card released at cbse.nic.in, here's how to download

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2020 admit card released at cbse.nic.in, here’s how to download

School authorities can visit the official website and download the admit card online at cbse.nic.in. Read on to know how...

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the admit card for the class 10 and 12 board exams on its official website. School authorities can visit the official website and download the admit card online at cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, CBSE had released the examination schedule for the class 10 and 12 board exams on January 17, 2020. According to the schedule, CBSE board examination will begin on February 15, 2020. CBSE board exams for class 10 main subjects will be conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2020. The CBSE class 12 board examinations will commence on February 22 and will end on March 30, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Admit Card And School LOC for Board Examination 2020’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit cards will appear on the display screen

