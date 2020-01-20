Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Talkatora Stadium, interacts with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents in the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2020 programme shortly. This will be the third edition of PPC 2020.

The programme will be held in Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi at 11 am. During the programme, PM Modi will answer the questions of students, teachers and parent about beating exam stress ahead of the Board exams.

Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.”The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a ‘short essay’ competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the programme, a government press release said. Among all the students attending the event, 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.”To make this programme more student-centric, first-time students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will conduct the programme,” it read.

11: 04 AM IST Students display various paintings and art work to PM Modi Students are displaying the paintings and artworks to PM Modi. The paintings depict messages like say no to plastic, Fit India campaign, plant more trees, save water.





11: 00 AM IST PM Modi arrives at Talkatora Stadium PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the Talkatora Stadium. He is interacting with the students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 programme.





10: 55 AM IST PM Modi to talk about beating exam stress ahead of board exams PM Modi will talk about beating exam stress ahead of board exams. He will advise the students on how teachers and parents help the students dealing with the exam pressure.





10: 47 AM IST Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to arrive soon at Talkatora Stadium Prime Minster Narendra Modi will soon arrive at the venue i.e. Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Students, teachers and parents are waiting eagerly for the programme to begin.



