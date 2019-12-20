News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘What I meant was opinion poll’: Bengal CM backpedals on ‘referendum’ remark and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:57 IST

‘What I meant was opinion poll’: Bengal CM backpedals on ‘referendum’ remark

Toning down her aggression on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene and stop the nationwide violence.

Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing

Thousands of slogan-shouting agitators pelted stones and clashed with police as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted again in several areas in Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers.

Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented

Just a day after he told minorities in Bihar that they had nothing to worry, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday signalled that he didn’t want the Centre to roll out the National Register of Citizens, or NRC, in Bihar.

Kuldeep Sengar gets life in jail for raping teenager in Unnao, fined Rs 25 lakh

Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl who came to him for help to get a job was sentenced to life in jail by a Delhi Court on Friday. The court also ordered him to pay a Rs 25 lakh fine. Of this amount, the judge said, the girl would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Urvashi Rautela shows how not to wear a skirt and look like a Christmas tree. Pics Inside

Actor Urvashi Rautela has had a good year with her films, appearances and dance performances. The Pagalpanti actor has done quite a few films to create a space for herself in Bollywood and while we really admire her dancing skills and screen presence, her choice of outfits fail to impress us.

Deepika Padukone on balancing work and home with Ranveer Singh: ‘We understand each other’s professional demands’

Deepika Padukone revealed how she and husband Ranveer Singh strike a balance between their gruelling professional and personal lives. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November along with their family members.

Sri Lanka take the lead in 2nd Test against Pakistan in Karachi

Dinesh Chandimal hit a steady half-century to give Sri Lanka a crucial lead over Pakistan on day two of the second and final Test in Karachi on Friday.

