e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka take the lead in 2nd Test against Pakistan in Karachi

Sri Lanka take the lead in 2nd Test against Pakistan in Karachi

With his team wobbling at 80-5 in the morning, Chandimal built partnerships of 67 with Dhananjaya de Silva (32) for the sixth wicket, 37 for the seventh wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (21) and then another 51 with Perera.

cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Karachi
Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal, left, celebrates his fifty.
Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal, left, celebrates his fifty.(AP)
         

Dinesh Chandimal hit a steady half-century to give Sri Lanka a crucial lead over Pakistan on day two of the second and final Test in Karachi on Friday.

The former skipper scored 74 -- his 18th Test fifty -- as Sri Lanka reached 251-8 at tea in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 191 all out.

At the break, Dilruwan Perera (35) and Vishwa Fernando (0) were at the crease.

With his team wobbling at 80-5 in the morning, Chandimal built partnerships of 67 with Dhananjaya de Silva (32) for the sixth wicket, 37 for the seventh wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (21) and then another 51 with Perera.

Chandimal was finally dismissed by part-time spinner Haris Sohail, caught at backward point after he mistimed a cut. He hit ten boundaries in his 143-ball knock.

The extended two-and-a-half hour first session belonged to Pakistan who took three early wickets after Sri Lanka resumed at 64-3.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas (4-47) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-66) rattled the Sri Lankan batting.

Abbas had nightwatchman Lasith Embuldeniya caught in the slip for 13 before lanky left-armer Afridi dismissed Angelo Mathews, also for 13.

De Silva, who scored a century in the first Test, batted with grit to frustrate Pakistan and take Sri Lanka to 170-6 at lunch.

Afridi broke the stand by luring De Silva into hooking straight into the hands of deep square-leg fielder Abbas, who held a running catch.

The Test series -- part of the ongoing World Test championship -- is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 suspended international cricket in the country.

The rain-ravaged first Test in Rawalpindi was drawn.

tags
top news
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news