News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Will boost morale’, says Amit Shah on armed forces thanking corona warriors and all the latest news

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:17 IST

‘Will boost morale’: Amit Shah on armed forces thanking corona warriors

Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the decision of the armed forces to plan a series of events to thank doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Mumbai man supplied methamphetamine during lockdown, held with drugs worth Rs 35 lakh

A 36-year-old Mumbai resident was arrested after seizure of 340 g of methamphetamine drug worth Rs 35 lakh from his car on Thursday, said an official.

If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Rahul Dravid’s words became a nightmare for Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

India’s tour to Pakistan in 2003-04 was a landmark for many reasons. It marked the resumption of cricketing ties between the neighbours and gave India’s promising cricketers a chance to leave their mark and become greats of the game and they did not disappoint. Read more here.

Living in the times of coronavirus: Here’s what is keeping the chefs busy during lockdown

From taking charge of home kitchens to spending quality time with families, from recipe development to planning their personal diet regimes, from working towards new trends most chefs keep busy when their restaurants are shut. Read more here.

Tempering the tampering rule

When cricket resumes in a post COVID-19 world, extraordinary importance will be given to ensure a hygienic environment where the virus isn’t passed on through bodily fluids. Which means the only legal route that bowlers have to encourage the ball to swing—using sweat and saliva to shine one side of the ball—may now be banned. Read more here.

These netizens are feeding strays in this new #PassTheFood challenge. Watch

The Internet is full of trends and challenges that provide entertainment to netizens. However , this new challenge taken up by some netizens is something that will let you help some innocent souls, the dogs – and make you feel good along the way too. Read more here.

US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patient

The US has allowed the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 based on early clinical data that shows it helps coronavirus disease patients recover faster. Watch here.

ICSI CS June 2020 revised schedule released, check new dates

Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has released the revised date sheet for CS June session 2020 examination. Find out more here.

Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has written a piece on Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital earlier this week after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Read more here.