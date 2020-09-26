News updates from Hindustan Times: Will take appropriate action, says Finance Ministry on Vodafone tribunal setback and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 08:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Will take appropriate action, says Finance Ministry on Vodafone tribunal setback

The government may take appropriate action on the Vodafone tax case, two finance ministry officials said adding that there is no question of India losing Rs 20,000 crore as Vodafone did not pay the tax, including interest and penalty on it. Read more

There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In his first interview after the monsoon session of Parliament was cut short on September 23, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke to Saubhadra Chatterji about the challenge of holding proceedings during the pandemic, the speed with which bills were cleared, and the Opposition’s complaints of not holding debates on important issues. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘That is what the quality of the man is’: Gautam Gambhir names ‘no.1 player in IPL’

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul struck the first century of Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul hammered an unbeaten 132 in 69 balls to help his side to a mammoth total of 206/3 in 20 overs. Read more

Romantic proposal takes funny turn due to a biker. Here’s what happened

Talk about a memorable proposal! People plan a great deal to make a proposal special. However, sometimes things just happen and turn them into even more memorable events. Read more

Harley Davidson exit from India to impact 2,000 jobs across dealerships: FADA

Automobile dealer body FADA on Friday said the closure of Harley-Davidson’s operations in India would lead to job loss for up to 2,000 workers across the brand’s 35 dealerships. Read more

Karan Johar issues statement after ‘malicious campaign’: ‘I don’t consume narcotics, don’t promote or encourage consumption’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, late on Friday, took to social media to post a long note, denying that any narcotic substance was consumed during a party that he hosted in 2019. Read more

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals thrash Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs

Prithvi Shaw starred with a half-century as Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to register back-to-back wins in Indian Premier League 2020. Watch