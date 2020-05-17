News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Won’t be left alone’: Arvind Kejriwal extends guarantee to migrant labourers in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Won’t be left alone’: Arvind Kejriwal extends guarantee to migrant labourers in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended an assurance to all migrant workers stuck in Delhi that the government was fully committed to their care whether they desired to stay back in the capital or leave for their home states. Read more.

NDRF deploys 17 teams in Odisha, West Bengal to prepare for Cyclone Amphan

Seventeen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal in view of the approaching cyclone ‘Amphan’, the chief of the force said on Sunday. Read more.

‘Nation-building migrant workers are out in the sun, allow us to help them’: Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM

Congress leader and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took to Twitter and asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to grant permission to help migrant labourers amid the coronavirus crisis. Read more.

India brings down coronavirus test swab price to one-tenth

As COVID-19 pandemic spread quickly, India faced twin challenge - short supply of testing swabs and those imported from China at a steep price of Rs 17 per stick were proving to be inferior. Read more.

I knew if MS Dhoni is playing, I won’t get to play: Saha on how he made most of opportunities

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday said that he learnt the most from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as he knew that he will not be included in the team till Dhoni is in the team. Read more.

Mumbai Police gets on Paatal Lok hype train, share meme on spreading fake news

The Mumbai Police has one of the funniest and wittiest Twitter accounts and never loses a chance to drop a fresh, topical meme. They have done it again, this time with a meme featuring a scene from Paatal Lok. Read more.

Mompreneurs in times of coronavirus: The deep-seated strength of a woman

The lockdown announced in March came crashing down on the woman of the house, who had to, overnight, manage both, family (in full quorum and maid-less) and office simultaneously. Read more.

‘Dramebaazi’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi meeting migrant workers

Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Rahul Gandhi over migrant workers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had interacted with migrant workers on May 16. Gandhi spoke to migrants sitting on a sidewalk in the national capital. Sitharaman urged Congress party to come together to help stranded migrant labourers. Watch here.