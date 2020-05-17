‘Won’t be left alone’: Arvind Kejriwal extends guarantee to migrant labourers in Delhi

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:38 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended an assurance to all migrant workers stuck in Delhi that his government was fully committed to their care whether they desired to stay back in the capital or leave for their home states.

Kejriwal said the government was arranging for as many special Shramik trains to ferry them to their homes as may be required for the purpose.

“The migrant labourers living in Delhi are our responsibility. We will take full care of them if they want to stay back and if they want to return to their villages, then trains are being arranged to transport them. Under no circumstance will they be left on their own,” the CM tweeted highlighting another tweet by his deputy Manish Sisodia, who noted that approximately 47,000 migrant labourers from the national capital had been sent home in special Shramik specials as of Sunday.

Delhi houses hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers, who had come out on the streets after losing their livelihoods post the imposition of a nationwide lockdown on March 25. They had to be put up in special relief camps with arrangement for food and medicines till the union government decided to allow movement of the migrant workforce. However, several desperate migrant workers can still be seen hitchhiking rides to reach home, while several others have lost their lives in both rail and road accidents while trying to cover massive distances on foot.

Kejriwal tweeted a notice issued by the Delhi government directing all concerned authorities including the Delhi Police to ensure that migrant workers are not allowed to walk along highways and railway tracks in an attempt to cover the long-distance home on foot or by unauthorised transport. The letter says the workers have to be mandatorily put up in relief centres while the arrangement is made to transport them through Shramik special train services or state-organized busses.

Delhi government is running several such camps to provide shelter and food to the poor.