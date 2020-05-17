Mumbai Police gets on Paatal Lok hype train, share meme on spreading fake news

tv

The Mumbai Police has one of the funniest and wittiest Twitter accounts and never loses a chance to drop a fresh, topical meme. They have done it again, this time with a meme featuring a scene from Paatal Lok.

Paatal Lok is Amazon Prime Video’s latest Hindi original series and has been certified a hit by audiences and critics alike. It stars Jaydeep Ahlawat in the lead as washed up cop of the Delhi Police.

The meme shows Jaydeep’s Hathi Ram Chaudhary telling his subordinate that it is written in Shastras but he read it on WhatsApp. “When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from? #NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews,” the tweet read.

When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?#NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews pic.twitter.com/SvHSgp4oJR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2020

In his introductory scene, Hathi Ram Chaudhury gives his companion a lesson on the nature of humans. He says the world is divided into three realms-- the ‘svarg lok’ (heaven), where the gods reside; in the middle there is the ‘dharti lok’, which is where men like him live; and at the bottom is the ‘paatal lok’, the hell which houses demons and the worst criminals. “Waise toh yeh shastron mein likha tha, par maine WhatsApp pe padha,” Hathi Ram says in the scene. A classic reaction of all those who don’t bother to fact check what they believe in.

The show also stars actors Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, and Abhishek Bannerjee. Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, the edge-of-the-seat thriller show is garnering praise from all quarters.

Sudip Sharma has said that through his series, he has tried to understand the country better. “It’s always been on my agenda to try and understand this country better; and even in my forties, it continues to fascinate and yet disturb me. When you think about it, you realise there are multiple fault lines that run across the country; be it because of economy, class, rural and urban divide etc. - we can deny it, but they do exist,” the creator said in a statement. The story is about a cop who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist.

